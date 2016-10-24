(Adds more commentary, background and share reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Oct 24 AT&T Inc may not have
to seek approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
for the biggest acquisition announced this year by selling the
one television station that Time Warner Inc owns:
WPCH-TV in Atlanta.
The FCC has broad leeway to block a merger that it deems not
to be in the "public interest," while the U.S. Justice
Department mainly examines a deal to see whether it breaks
antitrust rules by reducing competition.
If Time Warner divests its only FCC-regulated broadcast
station, that could eliminate a primary reason for the U.S.
telecoms regulator to review the takeover, a government official
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
AT&T and Time Warner could then focus on wooing the Justice
Department, which antitrust experts said is less likely to block
the $85 billion deal because it is not a horizontal merger in
which two competitors offering the same services are seeking to
merge.
"They are not buying Time Warner for a tiny TV station. It
sticks out as a sore thumb and I would expect that to be gone as
quickly as possible," said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon
Analytics.
"This avoids a whole review process by people who have been
historically over the last couple of years not been AT&T's
biggest fans. You want to have as few moving parts and if you
can eliminate a review by an agency you do."
AT&T said the deal would need the approval of the Justice
Department, and that the two companies were determining which
FCC licenses held by Time Warner, if any, would transfer to AT&T
as part of the deal.
"We really just haven't prejudged that," AT&T's general
counsel, David McAtee, told Reuters. "With respect to the FCC
licenses, we take a very simple approach here: we follow the law
and so whatever the law requires that's always what we'll do."
FCC spokesman Neil Grace declined to comment.
Comcast Corp's 2011 takeover of NBCUniversal - the
last marriage of a major content provider and a distribution
powerhouse, was reviewed by both the Justice Department and the
FCC. The FCC played a key role in that review and, by a 4-1
vote, approved the deal with significant conditions, some of
which last until 2018.
BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield said some regulators had come
to regret allowing Comcast to pledge to "behavioral conditions'
- such as equitable treatment of competitors - and viewed
"structural" conditions, such as promises to sell certain
assets, as easier to enforce.
Even if AT&T does not acquire any FCC licenses from Time
Warner, the FCC still may play an indirect role in the merger
review, such as by advising the Justice Department, Greenfield
said.
Still, in an advisory capacity, the FCC is less likely to
impose its own set of conditions for approval, in addition to
the Justice Department's demands.
ROCKY FCC RELATIONSHIP
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson on Monday expressed confidence
in winning government approval for what would be the first deal
to combine a major U.S. media company with a wireless network,
satellite TV distributor, and high-speed Internet service
provider.
"There are no competitors being taken out of the
marketplace," Stephenson told CNBC. "This is a pure vertical
integration and while regulators will often time have concerns
with vertical integrations, those are always remedied by
conditions imposed on the merger. And so that's how we envision
this one to play out."
But investors were skeptical, pushing down shares of Time
Warner to trade some 20 percent below AT&T's offer
price.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has been tough on telecoms and
cable industries, and AT&T has criticized much of his ambitious
agenda, including new broadband privacy regulations, reforms of
the $45 billion business data services market, and a plan to
allow consumers to ditch pay-TV set top boxes.
AT&T was among those who unsuccessfully sued the FCC in 2015
to block the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality
rules barring internet service providers from obstructing or
slowing down consumer access to web content.
Amanda Wait, a partner at law firm Hunton & Williams who
specializes in antitrust issues, said that AT&T faces an uphill
battle winning approval because regulators will closely assess
what they could have done differently in the
Comcast-NBCUniversal deal.
"They are going to make a hard look back at the concession
and licensing provisions and see how they worked," she said.
In 2011, Comcast agreed to 150 conditions, including
sacrificing day-to-day control of popular video website Hulu and
making NBCUniversal programs available to competitive streaming
services.
Others were aimed at ensuring Comcast, as the owner of major
content from NBC and various cable channels, dealt "fairly" with
rival cable and satellite providers.
John Bergmayer, senior counsel at Public Knowledge, a
digital rights advocacy group, said "regulators need to
anticipate how their good intentions might be thwarted ... and
maybe just adopt simpler conditions that leave less room for
lawyering."
Comcast declined to comment Sunday. But, in 2014, the
company defended its compliance, saying "Comcast is a company
that keeps its promises and plays fair."
