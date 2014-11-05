BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov 4 Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Entertainment will cut about 1,000 jobs from its global workforce as a part of a previously announced cost-cutting initiative, a company spokesman said.
Warner Bros Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tsujihara wrote in a memo to staff dated Tuesday that the layoffs will affect some divisions including finance and information technology more than others.
The job cuts come in the wake of Time Warner's rejection of an $85-a-share takeover offer by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc in July.
Another Time Warner division, HBO, is also preparing to lay off about 7 percent of its 2,400 employees.
According to Tuesday's memo, most business groups will be announcing job cuts this week.
However, some groups including finance and technical operations will make some staff cuts immediately, with most coming in the first quarter of next year, according to the memo.
"International territories will proceed according to local policies and protocol, and most of their changes will be announced in the early part of next year," Tsujihara wrote in the memo.
The news was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.