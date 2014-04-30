April 30 Time Warner Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its Warner Bros movie studio business and premium TV service Home Box Office (HBO).

Revenue rose to $7.55 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $6.94 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $6.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.42 per share, from $754 million, or 79 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share, above Wall Street estimates of 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)