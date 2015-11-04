* Cuts 2016 adj. profit forecast to $5.25/shr
* Earlier forecast was "close to $6"
* Says doesn't expect to meet its 2018 adj profit forecast
* 3rd-qtr adj EPS $1.25 vs est. $1.09
* 3rd-qtr revenue $6.56 bln vs est. $6.51 bln
* Shares fall more than 10 pct
(Adds details, comments from conference call)
By Anya George Tharakan and Arathy S Nair
Nov 4 Time Warner Inc - the owner of
cable channels TNT, TBS Cartoon Network - said ratings for its
"key" domestic entertainment networks have dropped more than
anticipated, which will result in a fall in ad revenue next
year.
The warning, which echoed a similar one from ESPN and
ABC-owner Walt Disney Co in August, sent Time Warner's
shares plunging more than 10 percent on Wednesday.
Cable companies and broadcasters have been hit by a shift of
viewers to online services such as Netflix <NFLX.O and Hulu.
Time Warner said it was evaluating whether it should retain
rights on its content for a longer period before licensing it to
third-party streaming services.
Disney's shares, along with those of Viacom Inc and
Discovery Communications Inc, also fell. Shares of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, which reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesay, fell 7
percent.
Time Warner, which also owns ad-free HBO and news channel
CNN, also cut its 2016 adjusted profit forecast, citing a strong
dollar, and said it would not meet its 2018 earnings forecast of
$8 per share.
Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes said Time Warner expected the
impact of a stronger dollar to be about the same in 2016 as in
2015, at around 50 cents per share.
Bewkes said that with consumers shifting online, it was
important to provide even more on-demand content.
"It's critical that we push on the accelerator because every
day it becomes clearer that the trends we anticipated are
happening, and in some ways they are happening even faster than
we expected," he said on a call with analysts.
EARNINGS BEAT ESTIMATES
At the shares' low, the selloff wiped out about $6.5 billion
of market value.
Time Warner said it now expected adjusted earnings of $5.25
per share for 2016, down from its earlier forecast of "close to
$6". Analysts on average had expected $5.60.
The company's shares were down slightly in earlier trading
after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter
profit and revenue, boosted by higher HBO subscription fees and
a rise in licensing revenue at its Warner Bros. studio business.
Revenue at Warner Bros. rose about 15 percent in the quarter
ended Sept. 30, helped by the releases of the "LEGO Dimensions"
and "Mad Max" videogames.
The syndication of TV shows "2 Broke Girls" and "Person of
Interest" also boosted revenue at the studio, which accounts for
about half of Time Warner's total revenue.
Revenue at HBO rose 4.8 percent as more people signed up for
popular shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "True Detective".
The company, which has exceeded profit estimates in the
first three quarters of 2015, kept its full-year adjusted profit
forecast of $4.60-$4.70 from continuing operations.
Time Warner's total revenue rose 5.1 percent to $6.56
billion in the three months ended Sept. 30.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose 7 percent to
$1.04 billion, or $1.26 per share.
Excluding items, Time Warner earned $1.25 per share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.09 per share on
revenue of $6.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close of $70.77, Time Warner's stock had
fallen about 9.5 percent this year.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)