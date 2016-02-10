Feb 10 Time Warner Inc, the owner of cable channels CNN, HBO and Cartoon Network, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a lack of hit movie releases in the period from its Warner Bros studio.

The company's revenue fell to $7.08 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.53 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Time Warner shareholders rose to $857 million, or $1.06 per share, from $718 million, or 84 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)