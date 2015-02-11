European shares under pressure as autos, banks fall; oil stocks recover
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
Feb 11 Time Warner Inc reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in revenue in its Warner Bros movie studio business.
Net income attributable to Time Warner shareholders fell to $718 million, or 84 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $983 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $7.53 billion. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South African banks are financially sound and well-positioned to withstand the impact of sovereign credit rating downgrades, Standard Bank, the country's second largest lender by value, said on Tuesday.