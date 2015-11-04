LOS ANGELES Nov 4 Time Warner Inc on
Wednesday re-ignited concerns that U.S. consumers are shifting
to Internet television faster than expected and creating
challenges to major media companies that have thrived with
programming on pay TV.
Traditional media companies' shares fell after Time Warner
said during its quarterly conference call that it needed to take
new steps to address the shakeup in TV viewing.
The company's quarterly results added evidence that
"cord-cutting," or dropping pay TV services, threatens
traditional media companies and built on Walt Disney Co's
admission in August that its ESPN sports powerhouse had
lost customers.
"What we've got is something of a deja vu," said FBR Capital
Markets analyst Barton Crockett. "Investor confidence is
rattled."
Time Warner, which owns cable channels TBS, TNT and HBO,
said it was evaluating whether to keep rights for its shows
longer for on-demand viewing instead of licensing them to
services like Netflix Inc or Amazon.com Inc.
It is also looking for ways to reduce the number of ads in its
programming.
Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant termed Time Warner's idea
to keep programming rights longer a defensive move.
"Long-term, leaders of companies should look at this,"
Jayant said. "It will be better than the current trajectory they
are on."
Netflix shares climbed 3.6 percent, and Amazon rose 2.9
percent on Wednesday. Investors probably took Time Warner's
comments as a positive sign about the future of video streaming
that Netflix pioneered and feel confident about its original
programming and overseas potential, said Rosenblatt Securities
analyst Martin Pyykkonen.
Shares of Time Warner were down 6.6 percent in afternoon
trading. Disney, which reports its quarterly results on
Thursday, fell 2.2 percent, and 21st Century Fox, which
posted lower-than-expected revenue on Wednesday, dropped 6.4
percent.
Time Warner lowered its earnings outlook, in part because of
bigger-than-expected declines in pay TV subscribers and plans to
increase investments in digital technology to keep pace with the
changing market.
Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bewkes acknowledged that
changes in media habits posed challenges but said there were
also opportunities.
"It's critical that we push on the accelerator because every
day it becomes clearer that the trends we anticipated are
happening," he said, "and in some ways they are happening even
faster than we expected."
(Additional reporting by Arathy S Nair in BengalaruEditing by
Lisa Von Ahn)