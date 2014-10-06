Oct 6 Turner Broadcasting, which operates cable
news network CNN, TNT and the Cartoon Network, said on Monday it
will slash its workforce by 10 percent, or 1,475 positions.
The reduction includes previously announced buyouts
targeting 500 to 600 workers. Turner has about 14,000 full-time
employees worldwide.
The job cuts "will come at all levels from across the
company's news, entertainment, kids, young adult and sports
networks and businesses, as well as corporate functions in 18
Turner locations around the world," Turner said in a statement.
The move is part of a larger restructuring under parent
Time Warner Inc, known as Turner 2020, that will focus
resources on growth areas.
Turner and Walt Disney's ESPN also announced Monday
that they will more than double their annual payments to the
National Basketball Association under a nine-year deal for
broadcasting rights.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)