BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
NEW YORK, July 16 Twenty-First Century Fox made a roughly $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc in recent weeks, but was rebuffed, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The bid amounted to about $85 per share in cash and stock, the source said.
(Reporting By Soyoung Kim, Editing by Franklin Paul)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.