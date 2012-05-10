MILAN May 10 Shares in Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media rose almost 10 percent on Thursday boosted by expected asset sales.

Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it would sell assets held by its 77-percent owned television unit to help cut debt.

Italian publisher L'Espresso, French businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, advertising firm Cairo Communications and Qatar investors have been reported to be possibly interested in TI Media's television frequencies and its booming niche TV-channel La7.

TI Media has a market value of 210 million euros ($272 million) and net debt of almost 139 million euros.

TI Media said late on Wednesday it would transfer its La7 channels and its stake in Mtv Italia to a special-purpose company and would sell activities related to the Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and musical channels hosted by Sky Italia to its U.S. partner Viacom Inc. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)