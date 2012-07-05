MILAN, July 5 Telecom Italia Media, the
media group which telecoms operator Telecom Italia is
trying to sell, has received 15 expressions of interest for its
television channels and infrastructure, a board member said on
Thursday.
Giovanni Stella said TI Media's advertising sales rose 16
percent in the first half of the year, with a 12 percent
increase at the group's La7 flagship TV channel.
"Advertising rose 16 percent in a first-half in which (state
broadcaster RAI) saw a decline of 18-20 percent," Stella said.
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset saw
ad sales shrink by around 10 percent annually over the same
period, its vice president said this week.
By targeting an audience of high-earning professionals, La7
has successfully carved a niche in a television market dominated
by RAI Mediaset.
Stella, a former chief executive at TI Media, said the group
would send an information memorandum to the interested parties
by the end of the month.
He said he expected that TV and infrastructure assets would
be sold separately.
Shares in TI Media closed up 2.3 percent on Thursday,
outperforming a 1.8 percent fall in Milan's all-share index
, boosted by the arrival of a popular Italian
talk-show host which analysts expect to increase audience share
and ad sales at La7.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za)