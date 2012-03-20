MILAN, March 20 Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media said on Tuesday it targeted a rise of more 13 percent in revenues in 2012 but needed more time to set objectives for the following two years.

The media arm of Telecom Italia posted an 83 million euro net loss for 2011, including a goodwill writedown of around 57 million euros.

Full-year revenues fell 8 percent to 238 million euros.

"The 2013 and 2014 targets ... are under further examination in accordance with the major shareholder," it said.

Shares in Telecom Italia Media, which is 77.7 percent owned by Telecom Italia, were 0.4 percent lower at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)