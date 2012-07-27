MILAN, July 27 Italian media group Telecom
Italia Media said it would return to gross operating
profit in 2013 after posting a 16 million euro loss in the
first-half partly due to rising costs of programming at its
flagship La7 channel.
The media arm of telecoms group Telecom Italia
said it would report a gross operating loss this year despite an
expected slight improvement in operating results in the second
half of the year.
But the company said it expected to post positive core
earnings from the end of 2013 with positive cash flow at the end
of the following year.
The net loss in the first half roughly doubled to 35 million
euros compared with a year earlier. In the same period of last
year, TI Media posted core earnings of 9 million euros.
The media group, which Telecom Italia has put up for sale,
said in a statement on Friday lower core earnings at the MTV
music channel also contributed to the gross operating loss.
The rising audience share of La7 boosted net advertising
revenues by 10 percent in the first half to 67.7 million euros.
Overall revenues totalled 70 million euros, down 2 percent from
a year earlier, it said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)