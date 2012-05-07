UPDATE 1-Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role, Saikawa to take helm
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Recasts, adds details)
MILAN May 7 Telecom Italia said on Monday it would examine on Wednesday the different options open to it with regard to its majority stake in broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media.
Over the weekend, press reports said Telecom Italia would decide on the sale of its 77 percent stake in TI Media which broadcasts the La7 and Mtv channels, and owns three multiplex.
Telecom Italia and TI Media have board meetings scheduled for May 9.
Earlier on Monday a top journalist at La7 said TI Media will announce on Wednesday a spin-off of its TV infrastructure operations.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Recasts, adds details)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 22 Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September, encouraging investors who see the electric vehicle as the avenue to profitability for the young company.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.