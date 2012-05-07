MILAN May 7 Telecom Italia said on Monday it would examine on Wednesday the different options open to it with regard to its majority stake in broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media.

Over the weekend, press reports said Telecom Italia would decide on the sale of its 77 percent stake in TI Media which broadcasts the La7 and Mtv channels, and owns three multiplex.

Telecom Italia and TI Media have board meetings scheduled for May 9.

Earlier on Monday a top journalist at La7 said TI Media will announce on Wednesday a spin-off of its TV infrastructure operations.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)