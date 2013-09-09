BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
Sept 9 Time Inc, the magazine publisher that is preparing to spin out from its parent company Time Warner Inc , is in talks to acquire American Express' titles such as Food & Wine, according to a report in the New York Times.
Time Inc publishes People and Sports Illustrated and has worked with American Express in a management agreement on back office functions like circulation for 20 years.
A spokeswoman for Time Inc declined to comment.
American Express magazines also include Travel & Leisure and the luxury title for its card holders, Departures.
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.