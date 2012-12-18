Dec 18 Time Inc named Martha Nelson its
editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to oversee its
magazine empire, which includes Time, Sports Illustrated and
People.
Nelson, whose appointment was announced by Time Inc Chief
Executive Laura Lang on Tuesday, succeeds John Huey effective in
January.
Huey is taking a fellowship at Harvard University's
Shorenstein Center on the Press, Politics and Public Policy.
"I would venture to say that no single person at Time Inc.
has built more value for the company than Martha," Lang said in
a memo to staff obtained by Reuters.
"She has a broad understanding of the digital competitive
landscape and knows what we need to do to succeed."
Nelson, currently Time Inc's editorial director, is the
founding editor of one of its most successful titles, In Style.
She has been with Time Inc for 20 years.
Nelson is taking the editorial helm at the largest U.S.
magazine publisher as the industry faces unprecedented
challenges including a shrinking audience and a decline in
advertising revenue.
Like newspapers, magazines are trying to make a transition
from print to new products for smart phones and table devices
like Apple Inc's iPad.
Time Warner Inc, the parent of Time Inc, reported
that revenue for its publishing assets fell 6 percent to $2.5
billion on lower advertising and subscription sales during the
nine months ending September.
Newsweek, one of Time's long-time rivals, announced in
October it was shuttering its print edition after nearly 80
years and going all digital.