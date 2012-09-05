* Named EVP and group president of news and sports
* Begins Sept 17
* Will oversee business operations of Time, SI, Fortune
Sept 5 Former Dow Jones & Co president Todd
Larsen has been named Time Inc executive vice president and
group president of its news and sports group, effective Sept.
17.
Larsen will oversee the business operations of Time Inc
titles Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated. He will report to
CEO Laura Lang.
The company confirmed the appointment in a release on
Wednesday.
Larsen joins the publishing unit of Time Warner Inc
at a critical juncture for the magazine industry as it fights
declines in readership and advertising revenue.
One of the key issues that needs to be addressed is how to
get people to pay for digital content.
As one of Dow Jones top executives, Larsen was instrumental
in developing a pay model for the digital content of the Wall
Street Journal, an early adopter of a pay strategy now embraced
by scores of newspapers.
"His expertise in developing and nurturing successful paid
digital business models and in expanding products
internationally will be critical to us as we move our business
forward," Lang said in a statement.
Larsen spent 13 years at News Corp's Dow Jones and
left the company in June after a management shake up by Dow
Jones CEO Lex Fenwick.