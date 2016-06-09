(Adds CEO comments, details, background)
June 9 Time Out Group Plc IPO-TIME.L, the
media company that started as a London culture and entertainment
magazine, said on Thursday it expects to raise 90 million pounds
($130 mln) in its initial public offering on London's junior
stock market.
The company's shares are due to start trading on Tuesday,
just ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to stay in
the European Union, although the company said it did not expect
to be affected by investor uncertainty about the vote.
"We were born here in London and we are proud of it, but I
don't see how the referendum has any bearing on the growth or
the future of the company," Chief Executive Julio Bruno told
Reuters.
Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of the Britain Stronger in Europe
campaign to keep Britain in the EU, is one of Time Out's
directors.
The company, which has expanded abroad and online, said it
planned to use the money from the IPO to continue with its
growth plans, which it is counting on after making operating
losses in 2015.
The plans include launching an e-commerce platform that
would allow users to make bookings for hotels and other services
in key cities listed on its website, while Time Out would charge
the hotels and other service providers a fee.
Bruno said the company is also in advanced discussions to
launch five more of its Time Out Market food halls to add to the
one in Lisbon, Portugal, which contributes just over 10 percent
of the company's annual revenue.
Plans for new Time Out Markets include cities such as New
York, Miami, London and Berlin.
On Thursday, the company said it has provisionally sold
shares at 150 pence apiece, and expects to have a market value
of around 195 million pounds when the shares debut on London's
Alternative Investment Market.
Time Out magazine was founded in 1968 by Tony Elliott, using
70 pounds during a summer break from university. He sold a
controlling stake to Oakley Capital Private Equity in 2010.
Oakley has helped to transform the business, making its
print magazine free in London, New York and Chicago, and
investing in its digital businesses.
Following the listing, Oakley is expected to own 34.9
percent of the company, a Time Out spokesman said.
The company, which says it now reaches around 111 million
people a month across its operations, made 28.5 million pounds
of revenue and operating losses of 18.5 million pounds in 2015.
Liberum Capital is acting as nominated adviser and sole
bookrunner to Time Out, it said.
($1 = 0.6904 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Vidya L Nathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)