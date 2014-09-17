BRIEF-NEC Corp to build new factory in Thailand to consolidate operations from 2 nearby plants - Nikkei
* NEC Corp will build a new factory in central Thailand to consolidate operations from two nearby plants - Nikkei
Sept 17 Times Media Group Ltd
* Expecting to announce earnings of 315 cents per share (2013: loss of 11 cents per share) and headline earnings of 165 cents per share (2013: 17 cents per share). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NEC Corp will build a new factory in central Thailand to consolidate operations from two nearby plants - Nikkei
March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday.
STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche will invest hundreds of millions of euros in digital services to generate the revenue needed to offset an expected decline in car sales in the coming years, its finance chief said on Friday.