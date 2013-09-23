BRIEF-Eutelsat concludes contract with GSA of 102 million euros
* Announces it has been engaged by European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) to provide payload and services for next-generation EGNOS
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 Times Media Group Ltd : * Respect of 12 months ended 30 June 2013, it is expecting to announce a loss
of 11 cents per share * Results include various exceptional charges and profits on asset disposals * Headline earnings of 17 cents per share (2012: headline earnings of 33 cents
per share)
* Says shares to halt trading from March 7 pending announcement related to major plan
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform