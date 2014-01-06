BRIEF-AP1 fund says Rollen can continue on as CEO
* AP1 fund, sixth biggest owner in Hexagon, says based on current information, have confidence in that Ola Rollen can carry on duties as CEO and board member
JOHANNESBURG Jan 6 Times Media Group Ltd : * Will dispose of Nu Metro and popcorn advertising for a purchase consideration of 75 mln rand payable in cash
* AP1 fund, sixth biggest owner in Hexagon, says based on current information, have confidence in that Ola Rollen can carry on duties as CEO and board member
March 16 Sunplus Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/iVauzY Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 16 Deltamac Taiwan Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2qvB62 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)