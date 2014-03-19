JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Times Media Group Ltd : * Interim dividend of 25 cents per share declared * Says record growth delivered from our digital and broadcast businesses * Says H1 revenue 2 142 million rand * Says H1 profit before taxation 310 million rand * Says broader African market offers exciting opportunities in broadcast sectors showing double-digit growth. * Says the business environment in South Africa remains difficult but continues to provide selected opportunities * Says has a strong balance sheet and we are in the process of concluding further acquisitions in Africa