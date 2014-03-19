BRIEF-Kuwait's HAYAT COMMUNICATIONS FY profit rises
* FY net profit 250,525 dinars versus 182,800 dinars year ago
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Times Media Group Ltd : * Interim dividend of 25 cents per share declared * Says record growth delivered from our digital and broadcast businesses * Says H1 revenue 2 142 million rand * Says H1 profit before taxation 310 million rand * Says broader African market offers exciting opportunities in broadcast sectors showing double-digit growth. * Says the business environment in South Africa remains difficult but continues to provide selected opportunities * Says has a strong balance sheet and we are in the process of concluding further acquisitions in Africa
March 21 INESA Intelligent Tech Inc: * Says it will pay 0.54 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/32quzh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will buy 37 percent stake in its subsidiary Renaissance Academy Corporation on March 27