Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 11 Times Media Group Ltd
* Acquisition of a 49 pct interest in Radio Africa Limited in Kenya
* Total purchase consideration of $18.62 million, being approximately zar195 million
* A portion of share sale proceeds, being $5.9 million, will be placed into escrow until certain warranties are met.
* R36 million of purchase consideration will be used to subscribe for new shares
* Purchase consideration to be paid through acquisition of existing ordinary shares in RAG, subscription for new ordinary shares in rag and acquisition of shareholder loans
* RAG's full year normalised ebitda for year ended 30 june 2014 is forecast at r45 million with 3 months of trading remaining in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)