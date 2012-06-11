Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. Television Group will buy Alloy Entertainment, the producer of "Gossip Girl" and other youth-oriented shows, the companies said on Monday.
Alloy is owned by an investor group led by Strauss Zelnick, co-founder of Zelnick Media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
