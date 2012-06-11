Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 11 Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. Television Group will buy Alloy Entertainment, the producer of "Gossip Girl" and other youth-oriented television shows, films and books, the companies said on Monday.
Alloy is owned by an investor group led by Strauss Zelnick, co-founder of Zelnick Media. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Warner Bros. and Alloy already have collaborated on five shows - "Gossip Girl," "The Vampire Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars," "Lying Game" and the upcoming "666 Park Avenue." All of those shows started as book franchises aimed at teen girls and young women.
Warner Bros. also brought Alloy's "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "The Clique" to movie theaters.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, Warner Bros and Zelnick said in a statement. Leslie Morgenstein, Alloy Entertainment's president, will stay on to run the company within Warner Bros., the statement said.
Macquarie Capital advised Warner Bros. on the deal, and Allen & Company and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised Alloy. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; editing by John Wallace and Carol Bishopric)
