BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
April 11 Time Warner Inc : * Says hires Eastdil Secured's Doug Harmon to market its headquarters in New
York * Says it has not yet committed to selling the builiding
* Says Verizon chooses datamena for Middle East expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
