BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Time Warner Cable Inc began blacking out broadcast network CBS for customers in New York, Dallas and Los Angeles after fee negotiations between the two companies collapsed, Time Warner Cable said on Friday.
CBS-owned cable networks, including Showtime, are also going dark, a Time Warner Cable spokeswoman said.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors