BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
NEW YORK Dec 13 Charter Communications Inc is preparing to send an offer letter to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as next week, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
The offer is expected to be less than $135 per Time Warner Cable share and will be a combination of cash and stock, said the source, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.
Charter declined to comment. Time Warner could not be immediately reached for comment.
Bloomberg earlier reported Charter's bid plan.
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
March 3 Spotify has reported via Twitter that it now has 50 million paid subscribers, a rise of 25 percent in less than six months, and extending the music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: