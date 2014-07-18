BRIEF-Moneygram board says Euronet's proposal could be "company superior proposal"
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"
LOS ANGELES, July 18 Twenty-First Century Fox cannot buy publisher Tribune Co or its Los Angeles Times newspaper, Fox Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch wrote on Twitter on Friday, citing U.S. laws on media ownership.
"Sorry can't buy Trib group or LA Times - cross-ownership laws from another age still in place," said tweets attributed to Murdoch.
Fox earlier this week revealed it had made a roughly $80 billion bid for Time Warner Inc that was rebuffed. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Ciber announces agreement to sell its Infor practice to Infor
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.