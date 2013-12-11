NEW YORK Dec 11 Movie producers Bob and Harvey
Weinstein have sued Time Warner Inc for at least $75
million over its decision to divide the screen adaptation of
J.R.R. Tolkien's book "The Hobbit" into three parts, and
refusing to pay them for the second and third films.
In a complaint filed on Tuesday in New York State Supreme
Court in Manhattan, the Weinstein brothers and Miramax LLC said
executives at Warner Brothers and its New Line Cinema unit chose
to split "The Hobbit" as a pretext to deprive them of 5 percent
of the gross receipts from the last two films.
The Weinsteins said they had in 1998 sold New Line the movie
rights to "The Hobbit" and Tolkien's trilogy "The Lord of the
Rings," after having spent more than $10 million to adapt them.
They said New Line had agreed to make payments for the "first
motion picture," but not "remakes," based on the books.
"This case is about greed and ingratitude," said the
Weinsteins and Miramax, which the brothers founded. "Warner
takes this position solely to deprive plaintiffs of their right
to share in the revenues from two of the three filmed
installments of 'The Hobbit.'"
Warner Brothers countered that the Weinsteins simply made a
business mistake when they sold the film rights to New Line.
Paul McGuire, a Warner Brothers spokesman, said the studio
filed for arbitration on Nov. 26 with JAMS Inc, a New York firm
once known as Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, to
resolve the dispute.
"This is about one of the great blunders in movie history,"
McGuire said. "Fifteen years ago Miramax, run by the Weinstein
brothers, sold its rights in 'The Hobbit' to New Line. No amount
of trying to rewrite history can change that fact. They agreed
to be paid only on the first motion picture based on 'The
Hobbit.' And that's all they're owed."
Tuesday's lawsuit is the latest litigation involving the
Weinsteins, who earlier this year battled with Warner Brothers
over the title of one of their films, which was eventually
called "Lee Daniels' The Butler."
The lawsuit over "The Hobbit" was filed three days before
the scheduled Dec. 13 worldwide release of director Peter
Jackson's "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," the second of
the three planned "Hobbit" films.
The first film, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," was
released in 2012 and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.
David Boies and Motty Shulman, who are partners at Boies,
Schiller & Flexner, represent Miramax and the Weinsteins. They
were not immediately available on Wednesday for comment.
The case is Miramax LLC et al v. New Line Cinema Corp et al,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 161383/2013.