Jan 16 Time Warner Inc will relocate its
Manhattan corporate headquarters to the Hudson Yards development
from Columbus Circle in a move to bring operations under one
roof and cut costs, the company said on Thursday.
The media conglomerate that includes HBO and Warner Bros
said it sold the space it owns in the Time Warner Center at
Columbus Circle for $1.3 billion to real estate company Related
Companies, an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA) and fund management company GIC.
Time Warner will lease the office space at Columbus Circle
until early 2019. Additionally, the media company made an
undisclosed financial commitment to Related Companies and Oxford
Properties Group, the developers behind the Hudson Yards, to
relocate all of its divisions including HBO and CNN to the west
side of Manhattan.
"By consolidating our space to Hudson Yards ... we will be
able to reallocate substantial savings to our primary business,"
Jeff Bewkes, chief executive of Time Warner, said in a
statement.
Time Warner currently owns or leases space in seven
buildings.
It moved to Columbus Circle - a mix of office space, a
shopping mall, condominiums, and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel -
in 2004.