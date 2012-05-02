May 2 Time Warner Inc on Wednesday posted lower quarterly net income as the media company saw a decline in content revenues from its HBO pay-television programming.

Net income for the company, which owns a host of cable networks, premium TV service HBO, magazines and a movie studio, was $581 million, or 59 cents a share, compared with $681 million, or 59 cents a share, a year before. Time Warner bought back about 24 million shares from Jan. 1 through April 27 of 2012.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $6.98 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

