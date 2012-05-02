* Q1 adj EPS 67 cents/shr beats Street's 64 cents/shr
* Revenue rises 4.4 percent
* Ad revenue from networks up 6 pct
* Reaffirms 2012 outlook
(Adds analyst comment, background on Time Warner's divisions)
By Liana B. Baker
May 2 Time Warner Inc said Wednesday its
revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago, but impairment charges
including one from the troubled HBO series "Luck" kept the media
company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.
First-quarter revenue from the company's TV and cable
networks, which include TNT, CNN and HBO, rose 3 percent to $2.6
billion.
Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss said the performance was
weaker than expected. Subscription revenues increased 5 percent
and advertising revenues rose 6 percent, below Harriss's
estimates.
He said Time Warner, which owns a host of cable networks,
premium TV services, magazines and a movie studio, reported a
solid quarter but it was not as good as media peer CBS Corp's
results which were released Tuesday.
CBS posted a better quarter than had been expected, driven
by healthy advertising growth and increases in carriage fees at
its cable and broadcast networks.
(For more on the CBS results, click: )
Net income for Time Warner amounted to $581 million, or 59
cents a share, compared with $681 million, or 59 cents a share,
a year before. Time Warner bought back about 24 million shares
from Jan. 1 through April 27.
Adjusted for impairment charges, including a $35 million
charge related to the cancellation of the HBO series "Luck," and
a $52 million charge for shutting down a network in India, the
company reported EPS of 67 cents. This came in 3 cents above
Wall Street analysts' average estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts had expected the company to take a charge related
to the HBO show "Luck," which focused on the world of horse
racing and gambling starring Dustin Hoffman. It was canceled
when a third horse died during production for a second season.
The company's film division, which includes the Warner
Brothers studio, saw its revenue rise 7 percent, lifted by the
movie "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," which grossed about
$535 million at the box office.
At its publishing unit, which owns "People," "Sports
Illustrated" and "Time" magazines, revenue fell 3 percent to
$773 million on declining advertising and subscription sales.
Total revenue for the company rose 4.4 percent to $6.98
billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.8 billion.
The company reaffirmed its 2012 outlook on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Maureen Bavdek)