NEW YORK, June 10 Time Warner, the cable television producer, may be an attractive investment during a turbulent time, according to an article in Barron's June 11 edition.

Market bulls believe the stock could rise as much as 25 percent, Barron's said.

The owner of cable television networks such as HBO and TNT and producer of programs such as the widely popular "Game of Thrones," has been buying back shares at the annual rate of $2.5 billion, Barron's said.

It also relies less on advertising revenue than its rivals and doles out a generous dividend, about 3 percent, Barron's said.

TV accounted for nearly 80 percent of the company's adjusted operating income last year, Barron's said, and it has a diverse menu of offerings though Turner Sports and Warner Bros.

(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)