Aug 15 Time Warner Cable said it will
buy The Carlyle Group's cable operator Insight
Communications for $3 billion in cash, to broaden its presence
in midwest United States.
Insight is the 10th-largest cable operator in the United
States and sells cable television, high-speed Internet and
telephone services, serving around 750,000 customers in
Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
This is Time Warner Cable's largest acquisition since it
was spun off from former parent Time Warner Inc in 2009.
On Sunday, Reuters reported a deal was imminent, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)