Aug 15 Time Warner Cable said it will buy The Carlyle Group's cable operator Insight Communications for $3 billion in cash, to broaden its presence in midwest United States.

Insight is the 10th-largest cable operator in the United States and sells cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services, serving around 750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

This is Time Warner Cable's largest acquisition since it was spun off from former parent Time Warner Inc in 2009.

On Sunday, Reuters reported a deal was imminent, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)