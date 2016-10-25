NEW YORK Oct 25 AT&T Inc's upcoming
DirecTV Now online video service will cost $35 per month, Chief
Executive Randall Stephenson said, speaking at the WSJ.D Live
conference in California on Tuesday.
The wireless company's streaming video service, which will
launch late next month, will have more than 100 channels,
Stephenson said. AT&T said on Saturday that it would buy Time
Warner Inc for $85.4 billion, as it looks to diversify
its business into the media and entertainment market.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)