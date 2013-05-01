May 1 Time Warner Inc posted a higher
first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as growth in its cable
networks offset declines in the film, TV entertainment and
publishing units.
The company also stood by its earnings growth outlook for
the year, although that forecast does not include the planned
spin-off of the publishing business.
Net income for the media company, which owns the CNN cable
network, premium TV service HBO and a movie studio, rose to $720
million, or 75 cents per share, from $583 million, or 59 cents a
share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share easily beat the
consensus Wall Street forecast of 75 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings exceeded even the highest of the 28
estimates that made up the consensus.
But revenue came in below even the lowest Wall Street
expectations at $6.94 billion. Analysts were expecting $7.15
billion. Time Warner said the growth at the networks unit was
offset by declines in other segments, leaving the company
essentially flat year on year.