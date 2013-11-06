UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
Nov 6 Time Warner Inc posted higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in advertising and subscription fees at its cable networks.
Net income for Time Warner, which owns the CNN cable network, premium TV service HBO, and a movie studio, was $1.18 billion, or $1.26 cents per share, up from $822 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 0.2 percent to $6.86 billion. Analysts expected $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)