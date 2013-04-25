April 25 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted higher quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its business services segment.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $401 million, or $1.34 per share, for the first-quarter, from $382 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 6.6 percent to $5.48 billion.