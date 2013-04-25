* No longer pushes phone line with data and video
* First-quarter adjusted earnings $1.41 per share vs
estimate $1.37
* Revenue $5.48 bln vs est $5.49 bln
* Adds 143,000 data subscribers vs est of 181,000
By Liana B. Baker
April 25 Time Warner Cable Inc, the
second-largest U.S. cable provider, will no longer aggressively
push "triple play" packages of Internet, video and voice on its
customers, moving away from the long-held industry practice of
bundling the services together.
Time Warner Cable is the first cable company in the U.S. to
acknowledge that customers would prefer to only pay for
television and Internet, as demand for landline service has been
declining steadily with many people only using cellphones, even
at home.
The company lost 35,000 voice subscribers in the first
quarter, missing analysts' estimates of a gain of 76,000
subscribers. Overall revenue for the quarter also came in just
slightly short of expectations.
Getting customers hooked on all three services will no
longer be a priority when potential customers call to ask about
subscribing, Chief Operating Officer Rob Marcus said.
Instead, representatives will probe customers to find out
what services they actually use and then "upsell" premium
offerings such as faster Internet or premium television channels
based on customer's interests.
"We were almost exclusively about the 'triple play'
previously," he said in an interview on Thursday.
The cable industry faces a challenge from customers who
consume an increasing amount of Internet video and subscribe to
lower cost alternatives such as Netflix. Time Warner
Cable issued earnings on Thursday that showed it lost a
worse-than-expected 119,000 video customers in the first
quarter.
The new strategy, which was rolled out in the first quarter,
resulted in more customers signing up for single or double play
packages than triple play packages. The company lost 35,000 net
triple play subscribers in the quarter compared to a year ago.
Part of the rationale for the change is that customers will
spend more when they feel they are using all their services,
Marcus said.
Customers who want a "triple play" package with voice can
still buy one and those bundles will continue to be a part of
Time Warner Cable's marketing.
Marcus said it would take time for the new pricing and
packaging to deliver results but said that, so far, new
customers were spending more than a year ago. Average revenue
per subscriber was $104.84, up by $1.27 from the fourth quarter
of last year.
ISI Group cable analyst Vijay Jayant said Time Warner Cable
was right to shift away from what has been a flagship offering
for the industry since at least 2005, because consumer tastes
are changing.
"In this environment, who really wants to pay for a wireline
phone service?" Jayant said.
Time Warner Cable added only 143,000 high-speed data
subscribers in the first quarter, fewer than the 181,000
subscriber additions that analysts had expected, according to
StreetAccount.
Time Warner Cable and its larger rival, Comcast Corp
, have increasingly relied on Internet customers for
growth as they continue to lose cable TV subscribers and grapple
with rising programming costs. Comcast declined to comment on
whether it would consider moving away from a 'triple play'
strategy.
Net income attributable to Time Warner Cable rose to $401
million, or $1.34 per share, in the first quarter, from $382
million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 per share, which
beat analysts' average estimate of $1.37 per share.
Revenue rose about 6.6 percent to $5.48 billion, short of
analyst estimates of $5.49 billion.
The company said it cut 500 jobs in marketing, finance and
human resources in the first quarter.
Shares of Time Warner Cable closed down 0.6 percent to
$92.19 on the NYSE on Thursday.