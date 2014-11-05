* Turner, HBO subscription fees help drive revenue higher
* Company raises 2014 adjusted profit growth forecast
* Turner head takes issue with remarks by Dish chairman
(Adds executive comment and details about dispute with Dish)
By Abhirup Roy and Jennifer Saba
Nov 5 Time Warner Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday,
helped by higher subscription fees for channels offered by its
Turner Broadcasting and HBO.
Revenue from Turner Broadcasting, the operator of channels
such as CNN, TBS and TNT, rose 5 percent to $2.4 billion in the
third quarter.
In a conference call with analysts following the release of
the results, the chief executive of Turner Broadcasting, John
Martin, addressed Turner's contract dispute with Dish Network
Corp that has affected the satellite TV company's 14
million subscribers.
Dish has blacked out several of Turner's networks, including
CNN and the Cartoon Network.
The chairman of Dish, Charlie Ergen, on Tuesday slammed
Turner and the importance of its networks, particularly CNN.
On Wednesday, Martin said: "We were both disappointed in the
very antagonistic and aggressive nature of his comments
yesterday.
"We are disappointed particularly given the fact that Dish
had previously agreed to our networks' rates and our carriage
proposals weeks ago," he said.
On Tuesday, Ergen said Dish has a responsibility to
shareholders not to do "stupid deals."
"It's hard when somebody wants a price increase,
double-digit price increase, for something that people are
watching half as much as they used to watch. That just doesn't
make sense," Ergen said.
Time Warner is in the midst of a plan to boost earnings and
growth, following the company's rebuff of a takeover bid from
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox for $85 per
share in the summer.
The plan includes cutting jobs and reducing costs. Time
Warner also has announced plans to introduce a stand-alone video
streaming product for HBO that will make the channel available
to people without cable subscriptions next year.
Few details have emerged about the offering, including the
price and potential partners to deliver HBO's popular programs
like "Game of Thrones" with only a broadband connection.
In the third quarter, revenue from the HBO rose 10 percent
and accounted for about 21 percent of Time Warner's total
revenue.
Warner Bros, the company's movie and TV studio unit,
reported a 3 percent rise in revenue, helped by subscription
video-on-demand from its television products.
Total revenue rose 3.3 percent to $6.24 billion, topping
analysts' average estimate of $6.16 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Time Warner raised its percentage growth forecast for
full-year adjusted profit to high teens from low teens. Analysts
on average are expecting a profit of $4.01 per share for 2014.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $967
million, or $1.11 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30
from $1.18 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share,
beatings analysts' forecasts of 94 cents.
Shares of Time Warner were up 2.9 percent at $77.16 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and Jennifer Saba in New
York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Kirti Pandey and Leslie
Adler)