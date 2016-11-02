PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Time Warner Inc, the media company being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 9.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by the box office success of the superhero movie "Suicide Squad".
The company's net income rose to $1.47 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.04 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.17 billion from $6.56 billion.
AT&T said last month it would buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion in a bold move to acquire content. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.