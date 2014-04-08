Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
(Corrects to fix spelling of dividend in last paragraph)
April 8 Time Warner Inc said its soon-to-be-divested magazine unit Time Inc plans to raise $1.4 billion of debt.
Time Inc, which publishes titles such as Time, Fortune and People, said it would offer unsecured senior notes and enter into a secured term-loan facility.
Last year, Time Warner said it would spin off Time Inc, ending weeks of merger negotiations with Meredith Corp.
Time intends to use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of Time Inc's U.K. publishing business, which is currently a unit of Time Warner, and pay a special cash dividend to its parent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.