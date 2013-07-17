BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
July 17 Time Warner Inc said on Wednesday it is appointing a new chief at Turner Broadcasting to replace Phil Kent, the longtime Turner executive, who will step down in 2014.
Time Warner Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes said in a statement that John Martin, the current chief financial officer at Time Warner, will take over Kent's post at Turner, the cable unit which owns CNN, TBS and TNT. The premium cable channel HBO is under different leadership. "At Phil's initiation, he and I agreed that now is the right time to announce the next generation of leadership," Bewkes said.
Martin will become Turner's CEO on Jan. 1, 2014. Kent will serve as Turner's chairman until the end of 2014, the company said.
Time Warner said it would name a new finance chief in the next few weeks.
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: