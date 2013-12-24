Dec 24 Time Warner Cable Inc said it had renewed its distribution agreement with Viacom Inc, whose channels include MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

The long-term deal, terms for which were not disclosed, included allowing Time Warner to distribute all of Viacom's channels in its tablet apps, as well as its cable TV network.

It also said it would add Viacom's EPIX movie-on-demand channel for its subscribers.