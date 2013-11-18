BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Nov 18 Time Warner Cable Inc : * Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications reach long-term distribution
agreement * Says Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications today announced the early
renewal of their distribution agreement * Says additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed * Deal will allow TWC and bright house networks to continue delivery of
discovery's networks to their subscribers without interruption * Parties also expect Time Warner Cable customers to enjoy authenticated access
to Discovery content in the near future" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.