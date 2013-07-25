By Liana B. Baker
July 25 Time Warner Cable Inc and CBS
broadcast network, locked in a battle over fees the
cable company pays to carry CBS programming, will continue
negotiating until Monday, which temporarily averted a blackout
in some large cities.
"Both parties have agreed to an extension through Monday,
July 29 at 5 p.m.," Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff
told Reuters late on Wednesday. CBS spokesman Dana McClintock
confirmed the extension on Thursday.
If both the companies had failed to reach a new deal by
Thursday, the No. 1 rated broadcaster CBS would have gone dark
in markets like Los Angeles and New York, depriving viewers of
summer shows such as "Under the Dome" and "Big Brother."
Threats of blackouts have become increasingly common in the
TV business as networks, which provide programming, and cable
operators, which transmit that content into living rooms around
the country, battle over terms in contentious negotiations.
Both companies have been trying to get TV viewers on their
sides. In TV commercials airing in the markets involved in the
dispute, Time Warner Cable accuses CBS of giving New York a
"black eye" while CBS tells consumers in its own spot to "say no
to Time Warner Cable."