July 25 Time Warner Cable's longtime
chief executive and chairman, Glenn Britt, will step down at the
end of the year and will be replaced by Robert Marcus, the
company's second in command.
The move was widely expected. Britt, 64, has been CEO since
2001. Marcus, 48, who started his career as a corporate
attorney, was promoted to the role of chief operating officer
and president in 2010. Marcus will become CEO and will join the
company's board of directors as chairman starting Jan. 1.
The news comes as just as Time Warner Cable, the second
largest U.S. cable provider behind Comcast, with 12 million
customers, has become an acquisition target for veteran cable
executive John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media.
Malone, whose media holding company has an investment in
cable provider Charter Communications, made an offer
for the company, but it was rejected because it was not viewed
as beneficial to Time Warner Cable shareholders, Reuters has
previously reported.