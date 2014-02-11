Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
Feb 11 Charter Communications Inc took its first step in a proxy fight against Time Warner Cable Inc on Tuesday, announcing a slate of 13 nominees to the larger cable operator's board.
Some of the nominees include Lisa Gersh, former president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc ; Marwan Fawaz, a former Motorola Mobility executive and Eamonn O'Hare, a former chief financial officer at Virgin Media.
The nominations are Charter's latest move to try to acquire Time Warner Cable after its offer of $132.50 per share was rejected for being too low in mid-January.
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.