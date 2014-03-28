BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
March 28 Time Warner Cable Inc said on Friday it was committed to a deal reached with larger cable operator Comcast Corp in response to calls by Charter Communications that shareholders reject the $45 billion merger.
Charter, which was rebuffed in its bid for Time Warner Cable, said in a statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the planned merger of Time Warner Cable and Comcast posed a high degree of regulatory risk and warned that approval could drag on until the first quarter of 2015.
TWC and Comcast announced their all-stock agreement on Feb. 13, which at the time gave the deal a value of $158.82 per share. Charter argued in the filing that, due to Comcast's declining share price, the value was now worth $141.16 a share.
It called the merger process flawed as "the TWC board specifically demanded of Charter $160 per share, and publicly stated that they would not take a penny less than $160 and that the collar was a critical element."
In a response to the filing, TWC said: "We are fully committed to our merger with Comcast, which we believe is in the best interests of shareholders." (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.